Dog safely rescued after running on to rail line

A dog was safely rescued after it ran underneath a train travelling from Dartford to London Victoria.

Some rail services suffered disruption after operator Southeastern received reports of the dog on the track on Sunday afternoon.

It led to delays for passengers travelling on the 14.27 Dartford to London Victoria service as the animal sat beneath it for a time.

Network Rail response teams managed to locate and safely remove the animal.

The dog was then reunited with its owner.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.