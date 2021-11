The Telegraph

It’s only rock ’n’ roll… but some people don’t like it. As the Rolling Stones continue their long No Filter tour of America, the veteran rockers have been receiving little jabs of criticism from their peers. First, Paul McCartney called the Stones a “blues covers band” and suggested that The Beatles’ musical net was “cast a bit wider than theirs”. And now The Who’s Roger Daltrey has described Mick Jagger and co as “a mediocre pub band”.