Dog was in shelter for 9 years. Then a post about her birthday turned her life around

A “sweet” dog spent nine years in an animal shelter — then she received a life-changing birthday gift.

Days after turning 10 years old, Maggie Mae finally has a new home, according to the 2nd Chance Shelter in Boaz, Alabama.

“One thing that kept my spirits high was the dream of a home and a loving family I can call my own,” the shelter said Jan. 16 in a Facebook post written from Maggie Mae’s perspective. “My dreams have come true!”

Maggie Mae, a bulldog lab mix, was rescued and brought to the shelter in June 2014. Over the years, she showered her caregivers with kisses and basked in treats, according to shelter officials.

“I’ve made lots of friends and watched many of my friends get adopted and go to their forever homes,” the shelter wrote in a Jan. 3 on Facebook. “I watch them leave and patiently wait my turn.”

The shelter, which posted photos of the “sweet” dog getting older, believed she was long overlooked for her black fur and preference for living with male pups. But Maggie Mae’s life took a turn after someone made a post about her Dec. 20 birthday.

“A wonderful family saw my birthday post and wanted to come meet me and take me home,” 2nd Chance wrote. “They really did show up and I am so happy to let everyone know that I went home with my forever family.”

Facebook users said they couldn’t get enough of the update about Maggie Mae, who has since discovered a love for “cheese and buttered toast.”

Maggie Mae wasn’t the only animal to receive a birthday surprise. Another dog, Rocky, spent nine birthdays at the shelter before celebrating the latest one with a new owner, according to 2nd Chance.

The animal shelter, roughly 65 miles northeast of Birmingham, didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Jan. 17.

Shelter’s ‘Golden Girls’ will spend senior years in home after ‘miracle’ adoption

Pilot gets blind dog a new life after he’s dropped off at shelter, Tennessee photos show