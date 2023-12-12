Dog shot with arrow ‘never stopped wanting to be loved.’ Now NC pup will need a home

A puppy shot with an arrow “never stopped wanting to be loved” — and now, he will need a new home.

Photos show the “sweet,” homeless pup was brought to a North Carolina veterinarian with an arrow piercing his bone. A Rutherford County animal rescue organization believes part of the arrow broke off, leaving its razor-like head “embedded in his body.”

“Although this 8 month old Shepherd mix puppy was facing a life threatening surgery, his tail never stopped wagging,” Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue wrote Dec. 11 in a Facebook post. “He never stopped wanting to be loved and snuggled by the doctors and staff at (Rutherford Veterinary Hospital).”

Meanwhile, the animal rescue started making arrangements to take in the injured dog. The pup survived the surgery and is being monitored for potential complications.

“He isn’t completely out of the woods yet, but we are hopeful for a full recovery,” the rescue told McClatchy News in an email.

Now, the animal organization is accepting applications from people interested in owning the dog after he gets better. More details about the adoption process can be found at heartofthefoothills.org/adopt.

“We are naming him Abraham and calling him Abe,” the rescue wrote. “He needed a strong name.”

Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue is in Rutherfordton, roughly 75 miles west of Charlotte.

Playful puppy abandoned at NC shelter needs new home as holidays near. Meet Mistletoe

Dog barks for help after tumbling up to 30 feet down NC mineshaft. See daring rescue