Dog shot ‘execution style’ on Mount St. Helens to be adopted by forever family

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After surviving a shot to the head last weekend, a recovered golden retriever will be adopted by a “forever family” on Saturday. His new name? Trooper, of course.

The 1-year-old was left for dead on Mount St. Helens after he was bound and shot by a previous owner. Public utility crew members found him on Nov. 2.

House pet mistaken as cougar in Tigard ‘happens more than you think’: State officials

Trooper was found on Spirit Lake Highway, about two miles from the Coldwater Bridge. Crews with Cowlitz Public Utility District helped bring the dog from the highway to the humane society, who immediately began care.

Darren Ullmann, the executive director at the Cowlitz County Humane Society, said the pup was in rough shape.

“His jaw has been bound so tight, and all the swelling on his face, so he was very slow to start eating… but quickly healed up,” Ullmann said.

X-rays showed the dog was shot “execution style” in the head, with the bullet hitting his eye and lodging in his jaw. When he was found, the dog had a leather collar attached to a green Seattle Mariners leash.

“The bullet actually struck his skull but didn’t penetrate. It fragmented then settled down on his jawline,” Ullman said. “The remnants of it are down on his jawline right now.”

The humane society helped him recover over the week so that one of the crew members, Dylan Shulda, could officially adopt him on Saturday.

Accused PDX shooter wanted to kill family in Texas: Court docs

On Nov. 8, the humane society posted “our favorite good boy… will be meeting with his forever family for a meet-and-greet with their dogs.”

Shulda said his family is happy to have such a sweet and affectionate dog.

“Couldn’t believe he lived through all of that,” Shulda said. “It was a very lucky day for him and also for us.”

Ullmann said there are 125 dogs at the Humane Society of Cowlitz County that have similar stories to Trooper — stories of abuse, neglect and abandonment.

“The most important thing is getting these dogs out and getting them into to go homes,” he said. “I really hope people will step up for the holidays to get these dogs into forever homes.”

The investigation into who shot Trooper continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cowlitz County Animal Control at 360-577-0151.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.