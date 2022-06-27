Dog shot in the face at Decatur park

Decatur Police are seeking information after a dog was found shot in the face at Glenwood Park.

Officers responded to a call near Norris Street and Church Street in the early morning of June 27 about gunshots fired in the area.

The woman told officers that her dog ran away from home and went to Glenlake Park.

According to the authorities, the woman heard gunshots at 3:33 a.m. and began searching for her dog.

The woman found pools of blood on the sidewalk in the park.

She later found her dog on a walkway in the park with a gunshot wound to the bridge of its nose, officers said.

The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital and is currently stable.

At this time, officers do not have a suspect in custody. It’s unclear if the dog was the intended target.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Inv. Lindsey at 678-553-6628 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

