Dog shot, killed after attacking CPD officer and others, officials say

A dog was killed by Cincinnati police in Hartwell Thursday morning after it attacked two people and an officer, officials said.

Officers were dispatched around 8:40 a.m. to the 8000 block of Vine Street for a report of a person bitten by a dog running loose, Lt. Jonathan Cunningham said in a statement.

Before police were able to arrive at the scene, a second person reported that they were bitten by the same dog.

Police attempted to isolate the animal from the public, Cunningham said, and it charged at an officer, latched onto their leg and bit them. The officer fired two rounds at the dog, killing it.

The officer was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening bite injuries, Cunningham said. Another person was also taken to the hospital with similar wounds and a third bite victim self-treated their injuries.

The Enquirer has requested police records related to the incident.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Dog shot, killed in Hartwell after attacking CPD officer and others