Service dog shot and killed, Augusta County man charged

WAYNESBORO — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said a man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor's service dog the day before, according to a press release.

The sheriff's office said shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday in the 200 block of Rip Rap Road near Waynesboro, a caller told authorities a dog had been shot.

"The caller reported that he heard a gunshot outside, and then an animal cry out," the release said.

The dog's owner, a 27-year-old man, also called 911 from the Waynesboro Animal Hospital to report that his dog, a Husky named "Bear," had been shot. The owner said he initially noticed the Husky was no longer outside in a fenced-in area. He found the Husky on the roadway near his residence on Mormon Gap Road. The dog was shot in the spine, the release said, and was pronounced dead when it arrived at the animal hospital.

On Saturday, Louis E. Davis Jr., 67, from Waynesboro, was arrested and charged with felony animal cruelty and misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm.

A large-caliber revolver, believed to be used in the incident, was recovered and seized by deputies.

Davis was taken to Middle River Regional Jail in Verona, where he is being held without bond.

