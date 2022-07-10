Dog shot, killed by Orange County deputy after it attacks man and woman

A deputy in Orlando County shot and killed a dog Sunday after it attacked a man and woman.

Deputies said the dog attack happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Duskin Avenue.

An Orange County deputy arrived to the area to find a man being attacked by a dog.

The deputy was forced to shoot the dog to stop the attack, officials said.

Deputies said a man and woman in the area both suffered injuries in the dog attack and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The incident is under investigation, and it is unclear what caused the animal to attack the people.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor this animal attack and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

