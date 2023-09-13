Dog shot, killed at Percy Warner Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man shot and killed a German Shepherd at Percy Warner Park Wednesday morning, according to Metro police.

The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. near a maintenance building and steps at the park on Belle Meade Boulevard.

Metro police reported a man was getting out of his vehicle when a German Shepherd not on a leash aggressively approached him. The man reportedly fired his weapon, killing the dog.

The owner admitted to officers the dog was on a shock collar but not on a leash.

Officers questioned multiple witnesses who all confirmed the shooter’s account of events.

No charges are expected to be filed against the shooter.

