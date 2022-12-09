Dog shot, killed in Perry Twp.; Police seek information

Police in Perry Twp. are investigating after a dog was shot and killed earlier this week.

A black lab was shot at its home in the 3600 block of Johnsville-Brookville Road in the early morning hours on Dec. 4. Police believe it happened around 4-4:30 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area of where this happened to check any potential home surveillance or doorbell cameras for potential video connected to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Perry Twp. Police Department by calling (937) 833-5487 or by messaging to their Facebook account.