Dog shot on man’s Cobb County property, owner says neighborhood violence has become a problem

A Cobb County man says violence has become a problem in his neighborhood and he wants police to ramp up patrols.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was in Cobb County, where the police have been called to the man’s home nearly ten times, this year.

Records show Robert Orem has called 911 to his home 9 times this year so far, 3 of the calls were for shots fired. Police or animal control responded each time.

Orem says he hears gunshots outside of his him and believes someone shot his dog when he wasn’t home.

“My dog was outside and my girlfriend came in screaming and she said Phoenix had been shot. It was just terrifying,” said Orem.

It’s not what Orem or his girlfriend expected to see when they got home, Monday afternoon.

“I freaked out, I literally ran to the back yard, he wouldn’t come to me,” said Orem.

Orem’s dog Phoenix is doing much better now, but Orem doesn’t feel safe in his neighborhood.

“There’s been a lot of shots fired practically behind my house,” Orem explained.

Orem lives behind the Pines at West Cobb Apartments. A man was shot and killed at the complex a couple of weeks ago. Neighbors who live there say crime is a problem.

A sign on Orem’s backyard fence is covered in holes, there’s also a bullet hole on his front door.

Orem says teenagers are coming from the nearby complex and onto his property.

“They’re coming back and forth doing their stuff back here, shooting firing guns,” said Orem.

Orem wants to move to another neighborhood but says it’s financially impossible.

“Unfortunately with the cost of what it is to move and go anywhere else, it keeps us in this area. We’re stuck between trying to choose to have a safe place to live or afford to feed the family,” said Orem.

The Cobb County Police Department released this statement in response to Orem’s safety concerns:

“The Cobb County Police Department remains dedicated to our purpose of providing exceptional public safety to our citizens. Our goal continues to be to create significant progress in providing safe environments for the citizens of Cobb County while working with the community to combat criminal activity using precision policing to provide citizens with a safe place to live, work and play,” Aaron Wilson, Cobb County Police Department Public Information Office.”

