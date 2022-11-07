Dog shot in Minnehaha County, sheriff's office looking for suspect

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of a dog outside a residence a few miles west of Wall Lake.

The incident was reported at about 5:30 p.m. Friday in the area of 266th Street and 459th Avenue, after a neighbor called about a weapons violation, said Capt. Josh Phillips, of the sheriff’s office.

The neighbor heard a gunshot and a dog yelp. They then called the homeowner who wasn't home, Phillips said.

The homeowner was able to view the property via an app on their phone and was able to see a black pick-up truck drive past the residence, then back up. One of the vehicle's occupants shot the family's dog, Phillips said.

The dog was found by one of the homeowner's children the following day. Phillips said the sheriff’s office would be releasing stills from the surveillance footage showing the suspect vehicle.

