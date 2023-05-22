QUINCY TWP. — A police officer suffered a gunshot wound during an accidental shooting Sunday morning in Quincy during the execution of a search warrant.

Branch County Sheriff Department deputies and Coldwater Police officers assisted Quincy Police at 1080 E. Chicago Road in executing the warrant. The location on U.S. 12 is just east of the village limits.

Branch County Sheriff Department

The Branch County prosecutor’s office said police made an arrest Saturday at the location for possession of meth.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, officers from the departments were confronted by an aggressive dog when they entered the front door. The dog bit one officer.

“Being unable to subdue the dog during the attack, officers had to shoot the dog,” the release stated. The dog survived, undersheriff Keith Eichler said.

“During this action, one of the officers obtained a non-life-threatening wound, and is in stable condition,” the release said. LifeCare transported the officer to ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. The officer was later released and is resting at home.

The name of the officer was not released.

The press release stated, “The investigation continues between Branch County Sheriff’s Office and the Coldwater Police Department.”

Subscribe Follow this and other crimes stories. Subscribe to the Daily Reporter.

Eichler said it would take at least until Tuesday or Wednesday to complete the investigation. Only then will his office make further comments or confirm information.

Coldwater police wear body cameras, while the sheriff’s department has not purchased them.

Branch County Sheriff Reserves and Quincy Fire Department assisted at the scene.

---Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter: @DReidTDR

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Dog shot, officer wounded Sunday morning in Quincy Twp.