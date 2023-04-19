Dog shot by police after attacking Boston officer

A Boston Police officer was hospitalized on Wednesday afternoon after being attacked by a dog on Michigan Avenue in Dorchester.

Police were in the area, for unknown reasons, when a dog bit the officer just after 1:30 p.m. A second officer then used his firearm to shoot the dog.

The officer was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

Video from the scene shows dozens of police cruisers and investigators responding to the incident.

No other people were injured.

There was no word on the condition or breed of the dog.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

