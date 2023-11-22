Dog shot by police responding to battery call in Highland Park

Police opened fire on a dog that was attacking a person in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The officers were responding to a domestic battery call around 11:45 p.m. in the 4900 block of Marmion Way when they saw a dog attacking the owner, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson told KTLA.

At some point during the incident, police opened fire on the dog.

It was unclear if the dog was killed in the shooting.

No other injuries were reported and there was no word on whether any arrests were made.

