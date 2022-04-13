Dog shot in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood

Police are investigating after a dog was injured in a shooting early Tuesday morning in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood.

Just after midnight, officers were called to a shooting in the area of 4300 Whitman Avenue North.

When they arrived, a man told them that an unknown person had shot his dog.

While speaking with officers, the man saw and pointed out a vehicle that was getting away.

Officers stopped the vehicle and took a woman into custody who was later identified as the shooter’s girlfriend.

The woman had an outstanding warrant and was transported to the precinct where she was later identified and released.

The shooter has not been located.

