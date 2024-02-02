Dog shows up on NC man’s doorstep in the cold. Now the ‘big marshmallow’ needs a home

A sweet dog with “chunky cheeks” needs a home after being left out in chilly weather, a North Carolina shelter said.

Sandy Cheeks, also known as Lil Cheeks, showed up to a man’s doorstep looking to escape from the cold a few weeks ago, according to a Jan. 31 Facebook post from Carolina Animal Rescue & Adoption in Sanford. Although she couldn’t stay with the man, the animal shelter is working to find her a home.

The man tried to help Sandy Cheeks find her family, but “a family never came,” the shelter said.

“So now the rescue is my family,” the shelter wrote in its post.

The Sanford shelter ended up being “a safe place to stay,” and staff members had her checked by a veterinarian to see if she had any health issues. She came back heartworm-positive and had a urinary tract infection. She also needed to get spayed and undergo entropion surgery, which removes part of the eyelid.

Sandy Cheeks also had a previous leg injury that appeared to be healing fine, the shelter said. She has no fleas and was “already packing on some good healthy weight,” the organization said.

Despite her health problems, Sandy Cheeks has kept her “sweet demeanor” the whole time, the shelter said. She is a loving dog who acts like a “big marshmallow,” according to the shelter.

Much like her namesake from “SpongeBob SquarePants,” the brown and white dog has “chunky cheeks that you JUST can’t help but squish,” the shelter said.

She gets along with everyone — other dogs, cats and people. The sweet dog also loves to lie on someone’s lap to get their attention, the shelter said.

Sandy Cheeks is estimated to be about 3 years old, according to her adoption page. She’s considered “somewhat vocal” with a need to play out in the yard, her page read.

Her adoption fee is $250. Those interested in adopting Sandy Cheeks must fill out an application.

Sanford is about 40 miles southwest of Raleigh.

