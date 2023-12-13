Can my dog sit on my lap as I drive? Can I own a raccoon as a pet? Know these California laws

When it comes to owning a pet in California, the state has a list of rules for residents to follow.

Whether you’re a new pet owner or have owned a pet for years, there might be some laws you haven’t heard or don’t remember.

Here are four laws you may or may not know about having a pet in California:

What kind of wild animals can I own?

If you’re looking into getting an unconventional pet, California has listed species of restricted animals that are illegal to own. Those include raccoons, monkeys, squirrels, hedgehogs and ferrets.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, any animal that is endangered, not native to the state or is a threat to the state’s ecosystem is generally prohibited.

If you own an illegal animal in California, you can be guilty of a misdemeanor and receive fines of up to $10,000, as well as a possible jail time.

Here are some animals (that aren’t domesticated) you can own as pets in California, listed by the World Animal Foundation and crossed referenced with the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s restricted list:

Zebras, with the stipulation that owners must have worked with exotic animals (including zebras) for two years. Members of the Equidae family are not restricted.

Monitor lizards

American bison

Second-generation wolf dogs (if a wolf and a dog mated, then one of their pups had a litter with another dog)

Camels

Toucans

Ostrich

Read more: You can own a zebra in California but not a hedgehog. What other animals aren’t allowed?

Can my pet ride in my lap as I drive?

Though California law does not specifically address this issue, spokesman Officer Ricardo Ortiz with California Highway Patrol said it “can be a hazard.”

California Vehicle Code 22350 states no person can operate a vehicle on a highway at a speed greater than is reasonable or cautious due to visibility that might endanger the safety of others or property.

When a dog is riding in their owner’s lap, Ortiz said the animal can present a hazard with its unpredictable movements and visual obstruction.

If you are caught, Ortiz said you could be cited.

Read more: Is it legal to drive with a dog in your lap? Here’s what California law says

Can I take my pet into the grocery store with me?

California law does not allow pets into food facilities, including stores that prepare, package, serve, vend, or otherwise provide foods for human consumption.

However, there are a few exceptions.

California Health and Safety Code 114259.5 allows live animals to enter a food facility as long as food contamination isn’t a risk.

Federal law allows service animals into food facilities.

If you go to the grocery store, you might see a sign stating only service animals are allowed.

The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 defines a service animal as “any dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability.”

An emotional support animal is not a service animal. Therefore, it cannot be allowed into a food facility.

Read more: Can you take your dog into a grocery store? Here’s what California law says

Can I bury my pet in my backyard?

There are currently no laws in California that prohibit pet owners from disposing of their deceased animals in a humane manner, according to The Pet Memorial.

However, local governments have the authority to create their own ordinances regarding pet burials.

In Sacramento County, for example, you can bury your animal in your backyard, but it is not recommended.

State law about animal disposal only pertains to agricultural settings.

When someone has to dispose of an animal in an emergency situation on a farm or ranch, the California Environmental Agency’s website states the following disposal options should occur by whichever is more accessible:

Storage and transportation for rendering

Taking the animal to a permitted landfill

On-site burial

On-site composting

Read more: Can you bury your pet in your backyard? Here’s what California law says

The Modesto Bee’s Dominique Williams contributed to this story.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.