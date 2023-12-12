Dog, snake found after deadly crash in Greenville Co.

TechCrunch

Many companies already use generative AI tools, like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which can help improve workers' performance by as much as 40% compared with workers who don't use it. An Australia-based startup, Relevance AI, wants to help companies of all sizes build custom AI agents for any use case or function to maximize productivity with its SaaS-based low-code platform. "Our mission is to enable teams only to be limited by their ideas, not their size -- from the seasoned industry player to the ambitious newcomer," co-founder of Relevance AI Daniel Vassilev said.