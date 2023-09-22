Dog starves to death in Pittsburgh apartment, police issue arrest warrant for its owner

An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman who police say tethered her dog inside an apartment building and abandoned it.

Talazia Johnson, 22, is facing nine criminal charges including two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Police say they were called to reports of a dead dog inside an unoccupied apartment on the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue on July 28.

The dog was dead when officers arrived and said a leash was attached to its neck and tied to a door handle in the apartment. They believe it starved to death.

An officer who specializes in animal neglect and abuse cases was called to investigate the case. The officer was also helped by the Animals Friends Humane Investigation Department.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Sen. Bob Menendez, wife charged with bribery Police chase ends in Allegheny County; started with shots fired at police Communities gather to remember student killed in school van accident in Dravosburg VIDEO: Laurel School District board passes vote allowing only biological females to compete in girls sports DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts