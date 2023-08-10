Dog stolen from Back Bay supermarket returned to owner; suspect arrested

Police arrested a suspect on Thursday, accused of swiping a Chihuahua from outside a Back Bay supermarket over the weekend.

24-year-old Emily Sardo of Boston was charged with stealing the dog.

Alejandro, a tan, white-haired chihuahua, was allegedly taken from outside a Whole Foods grocery store on Westland Avenue around 10:41 a.m.

A description of the suspect was broadcasted, as well as a video of the incident.

On Thursday, a Boston Police Sergeant searched the area of Old Colony Avenue and saw a woman matching the description, later identified as Sardo, according to authorities.

The Sergeant Detective allegedly asked Sardo, “Where is the dog?” to which she replied she didn’t know. The officer then advised her of the reward for the dog. Sardo allegedly responded that she wanted the money first, to which the Sergeant Detective said he needed to see the dog first.

A few minutes later, Sardo returned with Alejandro and was placed into custody. She was also found to have a warrant for her arrest.

Sardo will be arraigned in South Boston District Court Thursday afternoon. Police also say additional charges will be filed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

