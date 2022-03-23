UPDATE: Dog stolen from Dayton yard returned

Mar. 23—A 2-year-old dog that was reportedly stolen from a Dayton yard over the weekend has been returned.

Chop, a Pomeranian, was stolen Saturday around 3:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Salem Avenue, according to the Dayton Police Department.

In a tweet sent out Tuesday, police asked for the public's help locating the two women who took Chop from the yard.

On Wednesday afternoon, the police department sent out an update that Chop has been returned to their owner.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the two women or who know anything the case should call police at 937-333-COPS (2677) or Miami Valley CrimeStoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).