Dog stolen during home burglary in Southwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a dog was stolen during a home burglary in Southwest D.C.

MPD said that on Monday, Dec. 18 at about 5:50 p.m., a suspect broke a window and entered an unoccupied home in the unit block of Galveston Place.

The suspect stole some items as well as the homeowner’s dog and then left the scene.

The dog, “Tyson”, is described as a 2-year-old male French Bulldog. He is gray and also answers to the name “Cheese”.

