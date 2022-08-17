Dog stolen in Nebraska is recovered 1,300 miles away — in North Carolina, cops say

A Yorkie dog stolen in eastern Nebraska has been recovered more than 1,300 miles east — in rural North Carolina, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

Two suspects are in custody: a 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman, the sheriff’s office said in an Aug. 16 news release.

The dog, Gus, is staying with Animal Protective Services in Columbus County until his owners “can travel from Nebraska to pick him up,” county officials said.

Photos posted by the sheriff’s office show the dog appeared to be in good health, but may have been overwhelmed by the sudden attention.

Photo of Gus, the stolen Yorkie.

Gus was recovered Aug. 10 in Hallsboro as deputies searched for property reported missing from a site in Cass County, Nebraska. Hallsboro is about 120 miles south of Raleigh.

“The suspects were wanted in connection to the theft of Gus, a Yorkie dog, a large amount of silver, and a firearm,” the sheriff’s office said. “Investigators traveled to where the suspects had been staying, a camper located at 29 Cedar Street, Hallsboro. ... They also visited a house located on the same property. No one was home but they did hear dogs barking inside of the residence.”

A search warrant was obtained, leading deputies to discover someone in the home “was caring for (Gus) while the suspects were incarcerated,” officials said. That person turned Gus over to authorities during the search.

The two suspects are being held in Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, each under a $250,000 secured bond, officials said.

They are fighting extradition back to Nebraska, the sheriff’s office said.

