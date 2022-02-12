Dog stops suspect in drug case

Feb. 12—An Indianapolis man police stopped in an exterminating company van is charged with dealing in cocaine, methamphetamine and a narcotic, in addition to related crimes after fleeing police, according to court records.

Zionsville Police attempted to stop the van Jan. 19 after another motorist reported he was being aggressive and driving erratically during the noon hour, according to Boone County Dispatch reports.

The driver, Lamone Lauderdale, 34, pulled over at U.S. 421 near Bennett Parkway and ZPD Cpl. Joshua Stutesman's K9 partner, Mika, indicated the van held illegal drugs, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Boone Superior Court I.

Stutesman asked Lauderdale to get out of the van, but Lauderdale sped away, hitting two other vehicles and blowing a tire on a curb at 106th Street before running toward a min-mall, police reported.

Mika stopped Lauderdale, and a civilian helped Stutesman restrain him, until other police arrived, according to court records.

In all, Lauderdale was found to have 11 ounces of marijuana, 4 ounces of cocaine, 7 ounces of meth, nearly 3 ounces of heroin, THC edibles, $630 in cash, and baggies typically used for packaging narcotics for sale, according to the probable cause affidavit.

He also had two handguns: a Taurus 9 mm with 12- and 30-round magazines; and a .45-cal Charles Daly handgun with five rounds in its magazine, according to the affidavit.

Lauderdale was out of prison on parole for a Marion County conviction of dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug when he was arrested by Zionsville Police, and the Boone County Prosecutor has moved to seek a habitual offender status for Lauderdale, which could enhance any sentence he may receive if he is found guilty.

Lauderdale is charged in Boone County with dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in cocaine, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing in a schedule III controlled substance, dealing in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, two counts of resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident.

He is tentatively scheduled for trial in April.