Dog stops traffic to get help for her owner during medical emergency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Catherine Garcia
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

During a walk through her Ottawa neighborhood last month, Clover proved that she is also clever, as the dog was able to quickly get help for her owner who had a seizure.

Haley Moore and Clover, a Maremma mix, were taking a stroll when suddenly, Haley began to seize. She told CTV News that she doesn't remember what happened next, but a home security camera was able to fill in the blanks. The camera recorded Clover looking at Haley, then looking at a car driving by. Haley was still holding onto Clover's leash, but when she saw a truck approaching, Clover was able to break free and went into the road, forcing the driver, Dryden Oatway, to stop.

"It was really impressive, the dog actually blocked my way," Oatway told CTV News. "She kind of backed into the road to block my truck." When he saw Haley was lying face down on the ground, Oatway jumped out of his truck and ran over to help. Clover then got the attention of another driver, Danielle Pilon, and once she was out of her car, Clover headed home.

Haley's dad, Randall Moore, told CTV News his neighbors came over and "were frantic," telling him that Clover "was barking like crazy." By the time Moore got to his daughter, she was being treated by paramedics. Haley does not know what caused the seizure, but said if this happens again, she will feel "10 times safer" because Clover will be there. She is "really amazing," Haley said, and the family showed Clover their appreciation by treating her to a steak dinner.

More stories from theweek.com
Janet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxation
Trump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegations
Matt Gaetz's own aides would reportedly share embarrassing videos of him in GOP circles

Recommended Stories

  • Building Collapses Into Raging Floodwater in Dili, East Timor

    Footage shared to Facebook on April 4 captured the moment a building collapsed in Dili, East Timor, after raging floodwaters eroded its foundations.Local man Janito Afonso, who shot this footage, said it showed the “situation right now due to the heavy rain since last night at Comoro River,” which runs through the Timorese capital.The flooding came following heavy rainfall from Tropical Cyclone Seroja. Credit: Janito Afonso via Storyful

  • Tropical cyclone kills at least 113 in Indonesia, East Timor

    Floods and landslides triggered by tropical cyclone Seroja in a cluster of islands in southeast Indonesia and East Timor have killed 113 people, with many still unaccounted for and thousands displaced, officials said on Monday. At least 86 deaths were reported on several islands in Indonesia's West and East Nusa Tenggara provinces, while 71 others were missing, after the cyclone brought flash floods, landslides and strong winds amid heavy rain over the weekend, disaster agency BNPB said. In East Timor, which shares the Timor island with Indonesia, at least 27 people were killed by landslides, flash floods and a falling tree, while 7,000 were displaced, its government said.

  • Tropical cyclone hits Indonesia, East Timor

    There were 55 people dead and 40 missing in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province, after the cyclone brought flash floods, landslides and strong winds amid heavy rain since the weekend, disaster agency BNPB said.More than 400 people were evacuated and thousands more impacted, it said.In East Timor, which shares the Timor island with Indonesia, 21 people were killed by landslides, flash floods and a falling tree, mostly in the capital Dili.More than 1,500 people were evacuated, Main Director of Civil Protection, Ismael da Costa Babo, told reporters.Several bridges collapsed, trees fell and blocked some roads in Indonesia and at least one ship sank in high waves triggered by the cyclone, complicating search and rescue operations, BNPB said.Agustinus Payong Boli, deputy head of the East Flores government, said rescuers halted evacuations because a storm was still raging and they needed heavy equipment.In Lembata, where at least 20 people died, authorities feared bodies had been washed away."We are using rubber boats to find bodies at sea. In several villages, flash floods hit while people were sleeping," Thomas Ola Langoday, deputy head of Lembata district government, told Reuters by phone.President Joko Widodo offered his condolences and urged residents to follow the direction from field officers during extreme weather.The Seroja cyclone hit the Savu sea southwest of Timor island in the early hours of Monday, Indonesia's weather agency said.

  • Rescuers hunt for survivors after cyclone kills 119 in Indonesia

    Rescuers searched for dozens missing in the remote islands of southeast Indonesia on Tuesday, as reinforcements arrived to help in the aftermath of a tropical cyclone that killed at least 119 people. Helicopters were deployed to aid the search, and ships carrying food, water, blankets and medicine reached ports previously blocked by high waves whipped up by tropical cyclone Seroja, which brought heavy rain and triggered deadly floods and landslides on Sunday. Indonesia's disaster agency BNPB revised upwards the death toll from the cyclone in the East Nusa Tenggara islands, after earlier saying 86 had died.

  • Bobby Flay and his cat Nacho came out with a line of cat food

    I did not know this until just now, but apparently Bobby Flay has a cat named Nacho. Nacho is a handsome Maine Coon, a breed of very big, longhaired cat, and he has orange and white fur that I wish I could pet. Every Maine Coon cat I’ve met has been a charmer. And now, according to Delish, Flay and his cat are teaming up to create a new cat food line called Made by Nacho, complete with food and treats.

  • Teach Your Dog to Read Cue Cards and Identify Colors Through PetSmart's New 'Brain Games' Class

    PetSmart's new Brain Games training program uses games to teach your dog about the power of choice and how to communicate their personal preferences

  • Home buyers are flooding into Myrtle Beach and making ‘risky’ purchases. Who are they?

    Myrtle Beach has thousands of people coming in from other states, fighting over the few homes the region has for sale. We have tips from real estate agents on how to buy, or sell, a house in this market.

  • 6 stabbed and slashed in Corona, Queens

    Police say the victims were standing at the corner of 111th Street and 43rd Avenue in Corona Sunday night, when another group armed with knives ambushed them.

  • Russian police detain supporters of Kremlin critic Navalny outside prison holding him

    POKROV, Russia (Reuters) -Russian police detained nine people outside a prison holding Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday as a small group of his supporters came to the facility, and authorities turned away a doctor who tried to see him. Navalny, 44, an opponent of President Vladimir Putin, announced a hunger strike last week in protest at what he said was the refusal of prison authorities to treat him properly for acute back and leg pain. Navalny's wife, Yulia, said she had received a letter from prison authorities dated March 17, saying he did not have his passport with him and that this could prevent him being admitted to hospital if ill.

  • Capitol Police officer killed in ramming attack to lie in honor in Rotunda

    U.S. Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans was killed in the attack at the Capitol on Friday.

  • Sexual assault investigation underway at Fort Sill

    The base’s commander confirmed multiple soldiers have been suspended after a female trainee accused her instructors of sexual assault.

  • Ex-Trump Lawyer’s Claim About Not Worshipping Him Goes Up In Holy Smoke

    "Lol... you people have literally said Trump was sent by God," one critic hit back at Jenna Ellis.

  • Deadpan Jen Psaki Mows Down Newsmax Reporter Over 'Secret Memo' Question

    Another victim of the stealthy "Psaki bomb," noted a Twitter fan.

  • Waste water reservoir leak threatens Tampa, FL

    A state of emergency was declared after a leak at a waste water reservoir south of Tampa, Florida threatened to flood the area with polluted water.The heightened threat forced the evacuation of hundreds of homes.The leak in the containment wall of the Piney Point waste water reservoir was discovered about a week ago and has since worsened - prompting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency over concerns of the possible collapse of stacks of phosphogypsum, a waste product from manufacturing fertilizer that is radioactive.On Sunday, DeSantis visited the area.Authorities have been trying to drain any remaining polluted water from the property, which is owned by a company called HRK Holdings, to ease pressure on leaking containment walls to avoid a breach and flood.Acting Manatee County administrator Scott Hopes says with two pipes, 22,000 gallons per minute are being drawn and at that rate it will take 10-12 days to drain the water in a controlled fashion "so at least this material stays on Piney Point grounds."

  • Supreme Court tosses ruling that said Trump blocking Twitter critics was unconstitutional

    The Supreme Court has vacated a previous ruling that found former President Trump violated the First Amendment by blocking his Twitter foes. The ruling was upheld by a Manhattan federal appeals court in 2019, which deemed Trump's actions unconstitutional. The court found that because Trump used Twitter to "conduct official business" and interact with the public that his decision to block users ran afoul of the First Amendment.

  • Indonesian rescuers dig for people buried in landslides

    Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia dug through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of as many as 21 people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. More than a dozen villages were affected by Sunday's landslide on Lembata island, which was triggered when torrential rains caused solidified lava from an eruption in November to tumble down the slopes of the Ili Lewotolok volcano. At least 16 people have been confirmed dead, according to Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

  • Driver crashes through store, drives around inside

    A bizarre incident that happened inside an Attleboro store earlier this year was captured on video.

  • Work underway on new Castle Island Brewing taproom in South Boston

    Castle Island Brewing Co. said construction is underway on a new taproom in South Boston.

  • How an acclaimed author decided to write fiction for Black women like her

    Deesha Philyaw talks about the long gestation of her collection 'The Secret Lives of Church Ladies,' a Times Book Prize finalist for first fiction.

  • Maple Leafs beat Flames 5-3, stretch win streak to 4 games

    NHL goal leader Auston Matthews scored twice and Jack Campbell made 26 saves to tie a franchise record with his ninth straight win as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Monday night. John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Toronto (26-10-3), which has won four in a row and improved to 7-0-1 over its last eight games. William Nylander added two assists.