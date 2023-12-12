Dog survived crash that killed his owner. Then came an emotional reunion in Florida

A dog survived a crash that killed his owner — then came an emotional reunion in Florida, photos show.

Taz, who was also injured in a second crash, recently reconnected with the animal control officers who visited him during his recovery, according to Walton County Animal Services.

“He even had his picture taken in the Christmas photo booth,” shelter officials wrote Dec. 6 on Facebook. “We’re happy to report Taz is healthy, happy, and oh so loved.”

Photos shared online show officers petting Taz as he wore a Santa hat. Also attending the reunion was Taz’s surviving owner, whose husband died in the Florida Panhandle crash.

Social media users couldn’t get enough of the reunion, including many who said the update to Taz’s story brought them to tears. Several were glad to know that the dog was OK after his heartbreaking ordeal.

Megan Langley, the surviving owner, told WMBB her dog “walked away lucky,” with no broken bones. She said Taz has helped her during this tough time.

“I just can’t even put in words how grateful I am, because at the end of the day, you know, I lost my husband and I, I would give anything to bring him back,” Langley told the TV station.

In November, Taz was in the car when Langley’s husband died in a crash on State Road 285. Deputies believe the pup was thrown from the vehicle and ran into the woods. The dog presumably came back to the crash site and was hit by a car, according to animal services and the veterinarian Operation Spay Bay.

Taz was found seriously hurt with gashes and road rash. He was carried to safety and taken to an emergency veterinarian, Trish Quinn, an animal control officer, told McClatchy News in a phone interview.

Now, weeks after the rescue, Quinn said Taz is in better shape, “wagging his tail and wanting to see everybody.”

Walton County Animal Services is based in Defuniak Springs, roughly 80 miles northeast of Pensacola.

