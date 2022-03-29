Dog swept up in LA river triggers chaotic rescue after bystander jumps in

Los Angeles firefighters worked for nearly 2 hours trying to save a dog after it got swept up in the Los Angeles River after a storm on Monday. Crews also saved a homeless woman and a man who jumped in to save the dog that kept breaking free and going downstream.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call about the woman and her dog being trapped in water at 2:13 p.m. local time after heavy rainfall turned the concrete river bed into a moving river, according to a news release.

Firefighters made contact with the woman and sent a floatation ring, but abandoned the rescue after being concerned about her dog and continued downstream, according to the release.

The woman was later saved by LAFD Air Operations and taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The dog continued to move downstream and Air Operations got in position to attempt a rescue.

"However, the large dog, scared and in panic mode, fought and the rescuer was not able to hold onto him," the release said.

A 28-year-old bystander witnessing the debacle decided to jump in and rescue the dog. The man was able to grab the dog, but the water was too strong and the dog broke away.

"By going in the water you are created another human rescue which puts all at risk...including yourself. Please. Stay. Out." the LAFD tweeted.

#LAFD is STRONGLY asking ALL bystanders to stay OUT of the #lariver as we continue our efforts both from the ground and the air to rescue the dog. By going in the water you are created another human rescue which puts all at risk...including yourself. Please. Stay. Out. — LAFD (@LAFD) March 28, 2022

The man was eventually pulled to safety and also taken to the hospital with injuries sustained by the attempted rescue. He told CBS News the dog bit him on the hand.

The dog made it to shallow water and a rescue team brought it t safety.

"The crowds gathered above cheered as the dog and crews safely walked out of the river," the release said.

