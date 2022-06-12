Dog swimming alone leads to discovery of owner’s body in pond, New Hampshire cops say

A 38-year-old man was found dead in a New Hampshire pond after his dog was seen swimming alone, police said.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, June 11, crews were called to Pool Pond in Rindge about a missing person believed to be in the water, New Hampshire State Police said in a Facebook post.

Investigators were told the missing man’s dog was seen “swimming in the water with no one around” earlier that day, police said. The dog was brought to shore, and a family member called for help after unsuccessfully trying to get up with the dog’s owner.

The man’s “personal belongings were also found on a nearby beach,” police said.

After an hours-long search, the man was found about 300 feet from shore around 5:30 p.m., according to police. He was “recovered from the water and pronounced deceased.”

The man was identified as Benjamin Dabuliewicz of Warner, according to police.

The incident is under investigation, and no other details were available as of Sunday, June 12. Anyone with information is asked to contact Marine Patrol Sergeant Seth Alie at Seth.P.Alie@dos.nh.gov or 603-227-2117.

Rindge is about 55 miles southwest of Concord.

