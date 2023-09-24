Dog tags are a timeless hit for Miramar Air Show attendees
Flake, a Navy veteran and Air Force reservist, is typing away to create dog tags. He's with the 452nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.
Flake, a Navy veteran and Air Force reservist, is typing away to create dog tags. He's with the 452nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron.
Love's Lambeau field starting debut was a rousing success.
Williams couldn't put weight on his left knee after planting it awkwardly during a play.
Alan Williams abruptly resigned as the Bears’ defensive coordinator on Wednesday, just weeks into his second season with the franchise.
2023 Jeep Gladiator MSRPs dropped by as much as $20,000 nationwide. A manufacturer discount and dealer incentives mean huge savings.
Trout has played in just 82 games in 2023, and only one since July 4.
Save on everything from cozy candles to Fire TVs just in time for football season.
Carr left the game after a sack drove him hard to the turf on his right side.
Megan Rapinoe takes the field with the USWNT one last time this weekend.
"Yellowstone" is coming to CBS. Here's a refresher on the "Yellowstone" universe.
Colorado’s blowout loss at Oregon cost it a spot in the Associated Press Top 25.
Freeman said he didn't want to risk a penalty by running an 11th player onto the field.
A Cuisinart knife set for over 60% off, wildly popular earbuds for $19: Scoop 'em up while you can.
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do.
A stacked calendar with inflation data and updates on several macro economic headwinds awaits investors in the week ahead.
This versatile hybrid will see you through fall and beyond.
‘No more polishing my hardwood floors,' said one of nearly 17,000 five-star fans.
'Perfect weight for Florida winters, or San Francisco summers,' wrote one of 1,500 happy shoppers.
Colorado is a great story, but the Buffaloes were exposed against Oregon.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day had something to get off his chest.
With a high-powered led by QB Cameron Ward, Washington State has the looks of a legitimate contender in the Pac-12.