Dog taken during robbery in North Hollywood returned

An 11-year-old Pitbull-Rhodesian Ridgeback mix named Drake, was safely returned to its owner after it was taken during a robbery on Tuesday in North Hollywood, Los Angeles authorities confirmed.

According to police, a victim entered a business in the 11000 block of Burbank Boulevard just after 12:45 a.m. with her dog on a leash and shortly after, two suspects entered the business and, seemingly unprovoked, attacked the victim and used bodily force to steal the dog.

North Hollywood robbery detectives located Drake and safely returned him to his owner with the help of multiple tips from the community and additional information from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspects have been described as a Black female wearing a black shirt and ripped black jeans with black shoes and a Hispanic man wearing a black and white sweater with blue jeans and white shoes.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact North Hollywood Area Detective Noah Stone, or Detective Chris Phillips, at 818-754-8424.

