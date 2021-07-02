Dog taken with stolen car found

Jul. 1—Update: Bruce Ross, Icon's owner, posted on Facebook about 3 p.m. Thursday that he found him in the "middle of nowhere." The status of the stolen car is unclear.

Police are searching for a therapy dog that was in a car stolen by a woman at Sheetz on Monongahela Boulevard on Wednesday.

A 13-year-old golden retriever named Icon was in the backseat of a red Ford Escort with Pennsylvania license plate KGG 1497. Icon needs medication twice a day and is overdue.

Owner Bruce Ross said a woman took the car and turned toward Interstate 79. Ross shared on Facebook he rented a car and drove north toward Pittsburgh, stopping at most exits and asking if anyone had seen anything, but couldn't get any leads. He planned to drive southbound next.

As of Thursday morning the West Virginia State Police were one of many law enforcement agencies still on the lookout for the car and Icon, according to a dispatcher.

