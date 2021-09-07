Dog thinks about hanging ten before turning tail instead

Associated Press

A 3-year-old boy wearing a sweat shirt and diapers was found sitting in a creek and cupping water in his hands to drink on Monday, three days after he was lost in rugged Australian woodland. Hundreds of people had been searching for Anthony “AJ” Elfalak, who has autism and is non-verbal, since he went missing from his family’s remote rural property near the village of Putty, north of Sydney, late Friday morning. The crew of a police helicopter spotted him sitting in shallow water in a creek bed late Monday morning about 470 meters (1,540 feet) from his home, Police Superintendent Tracy Chapman said.