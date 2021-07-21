Dog trapped inside stolen truck taken on high-speed police chase

Danielle Wallace
·1 min read

A dog was taken on a high-speed chase in Maine after two alleged thieves peeled off in a stolen pick-up truck – all while the canine remained inside – and raced away from cops who were tailing them.

The incident happened around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday when 25-year-old Joseph Oldenburg allegedly hopped into the driver’s seat of a Ford F-150 parked in front of the Star City IGA, part of the small grocery store chain based in Presque Isle, Maine. Macie Jones, 29, also from Caribou, jumped into a passenger seat before the duo fled, leading police on a high speed chase, WAGM reported.

The vehicle was stolen with a Bernese Mountain Dog named "Finn" still inside, Presque Isle Police said.

CARJACKING VICTIM IN WISCONSON WHO SHOT SUSPECT, 13, CHARGED WITH RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING SAFETY

The truck was later found abandoned on Short Street in Caribou – but the dog wasn’t still inside.

Authorities believed that Oldenburg and Jones had fled on foot before both were later located elsewhere in Caribou and taken into custody.

Presque Isle Police Department said in an update later Tuesday that the dog had also been found safe. Police initially believed the pet had been released in either the Presque Isle, Caribou, or Washburn area, but the department did not provide details as to where the animal was eventually located.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Oldenburg will be charged with felony alluding, refusal to submit to arrest, reckless conduct, theft by unauthorized use of property and cruelty to animals. Charges against Jones will include unauthorized use of property and violation of bail conditions. Both were booked into Aroostook County Jail.

