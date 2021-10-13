‘Like a Dog, Like Trash’: Paraplegic Man Files Complaint After Bodycam Video Shows Ohio Police Drag Him Out of Vehicle, Pulling His Hair

Atahabih Germain
·4 min read

An investigation has been launched into the arrest of a Black Ohio man after police bodycam footage showed officers dragging the parapelgic individual out of his car during a traffic stop last month.

The man has since filed a complaint with the Dayton Unit NAACP. “They dragged me to their vehicle like a dog, like trash,” Clifford Owensby said during a news conference on Sunday, October 10.

Clifford Owensby, a paraplegic, seen on bodycam footage being dragged on the ground by Dayton Ohio police. (Photo: Dayton Police Department)
Clifford Owensby, a paraplegic, seen on bodycam footage being dragged on the ground by Dayton Ohio police. (Photo: Dayton Police Department)

The Dayton branch president Derrick Foward told the Washington Post that they are in collaboration with Owensby’s attorneys.

“To pull this man out of the car, by his hair — a paraplegic — is totally unacceptable, inhumane and sets a bad light on our great city of Dayton, Ohio,” Foward said in a statement to the outlet. Meanwhile, Dayton’s Mayor Nan Whaley described the footage as “very concerning.”

The incident took place on Sept. 30, when Police Major Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department said in a statement that officers pulled Owensby over after seeing him leave a suspected drug house they were monitoring.

In the nearly 12-minute video released by DPD, you can hear the officer asking Owensby to step out of the car. The man informs the officer that he is unable to, “I’m a parapelgic. I got help getting in.”

A child was reportedly also in the car at the time of the incident but it’s unclear if they are related to Owensby.

The officer, whose identity has not yet been made public, says he will help Owensby out the car, but the 39-year-old refuses and requests a superior be called. The officer says he will make the call but tells the man he must get out of his car first.

Owensby warns the officer not to touch him stating, “there will be a lawsuit if you put your hands on me for no reason.”

He eventually phones another individual and tells them “come down the street to Ferguson and Grand” and about the ongoing situation. He then instructs them to bring other witnesses and cameras.

“So you can cooperate and get out of the car, or I will drag you out of the car. You see your two options here?” the officer, growing more frustrated, says to Owensby. Soon after, two officers grab the man out of the vehicle with one cop grabbing him by the arm and collar.

Owensby repeatedly yells out during the struggle that he’s a paraplegic and they could potentially hurt him. He is ultimately dragged fully out of the vehicle entirely and onto the ground.

Owensby continues to scream for help before officers handcuff him and take him to their car. Near the end of the clip a cop is seen taking one of Owensby’s shoes that came off during the tussle and tossing it back into the man’s car.

The man was given a citation for failure to restrain a child and for having tinted glass as a result of the incident, according to court records. His lawyer. James Willis, said his client pleaded guilty.

By the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 13, Owensby’s case was on center stage at the seat of city government as he and supporters attended a Dayton City Commission meeting to demand that the officers involved in the incident be suspended and fired. Mayor Whaley attended the meeting and again expressed how she is disturbed by the Owensby’s treatment.

The Dayton Daily News reports that the wheelchair-bound man was sitting in the front row at the meeting, and after Whaley spoke he angrily denounced the city’s show of concern as a farce, shouting: “You should have put out the truth then! Everybody deserves to see the rest of that video and everything that happened in the back of that cruiser.”

Owensby left the meeting after that retort.

President of Dayton Fraternal Order of Police Lodge, Jerome Dix said the officers involved were following protocol, “Sometimes the arrest of noncompliant individuals is not pretty, but is a necessary part of law enforcement to maintain public safety.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lauren Boebert uses mass killing in Norway to argue against gun restrictions in US

    The unrelated hashtag #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb trended on Twitter

  • Firefighting crews battle wildfire that threatens Reagan ranch in California

    California firefighters are taking advantage of a break in strong winds on Wednesday afternoon to get aircraft aloft and dump retardant on a fast-moving wildfire that is within a half mile of former President Ronald Reagan's ranch, officials said. A crew of roughly 1,500 firefighters have so far successfully steered the Alisal fire away from the Reagan ranch, where the former U.S. leader hosted the likes of Queen Elizabeth and former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, said Andrew Madsen, a spokesman for Los Padres National Forest, where the blaze is centered.

  • Mental capacity at issue as Alabama man faces execution date

    Federal judges heard arguments Wednesday about whether an Alabama inmate had the mental capacity to understand the paperwork setting up his planned execution next week, with a defense lawyer arguing the man's cognitive deficiencies warranted disability assistance. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is considering an appeal by Willie B. Smith III, who was convicted of a woman's 1991 kidnap and killing. Smith is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Oct. 21 in the death of Sharma Ruth Johnson, 22.

  • Senate hopeful Herschel Walker cancels event over swastika

    Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker has called off a fundraiser in Texas because an organizer was displaying a swastika made of syringes in her social media profile to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccination. The Walker campaign said Wednesday that it had canceled the event, which had been scheduled for Saturday in suburban Dallas at the home of Bettina Sofia Viviano-Langlais. “Herschel is a strong friend of Israel and the Jewish community and opposes hatred and bigotry of all forms,” campaign spokesperson Mallory Blount said.

  • Naked woman walks through Denver Airport asking passengers, ‘Where are you from?’

    A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.

  • Man forced way into OC home, fatally shot by occupant, police say

    "A homeowner has the absolute right to protect themselves from someone who breaks into their home in the middle of the night and threatens their safety," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

  • Los Gatos Mom Accused Of Partying With Young Teens, Sex, Booze

    A Los Gatos mom is accused of throwing wild parties for teens where alcohol and underage sex were rampant. Maria Cid Medina tells us she bullied and coerced the youngsters and reveals deadly incidents caught on video.

  • A Man With a Badge Nearly Killed Her. So She Got Her Own Badge.

    NEW YORK — When her boyfriend punched her in the face, she called police. When he hit her in the head with a chair, she called again. Officers would arrive, and despite her obvious injuries — a cut lip, a swollen eye — they would turn and leave when her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at Rikers Island, would flash his own badge. He hit her more, until Katrina Cooke Brownlee, 22 and pregnant, finally moved out of their home in Medford on Long Island with her two young children, hiding out in a

  • Video shows attempted kidnapping of toddler in NYC

    "When he grabbed her, I thought it was a joke. When she said, 'He's taking my child away,' I reacted and went towards him," a good Samaritan who intervened said.

  • Woman Gunned Down at Minnesota Resort Was Likely Mistaken for Gunman’s Ex-Girlfriend, Family Says

    via Facebook The random murder of a 46-year-old former horse trainer at a Minnesota resort last week shocked the tiny town of Nisswa with its senselessness, but police now say the victim was probably not even the real target.Bethany Bernatsky had only moved in at the Cozy Bay Resort a few weeks before she was gunned down last Thursday. But it seems the tranquil spot was dangerously close to a tense, domestic drama unraveling across the street.The accused gunman, 26-year-old Cameron J. Moser, had

  • Boston Bomber case: Kavanaugh, Kagan clash in rare testy exchange over mitigating evidence

    The Supreme Court is considering whether to uphold an appeals court's decision to overturn Boston Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence.

  • India man jailed for killing wife with cobra in Kerala

    Sooraj Kumar let a cobra onto the bed where his wife was sleeping - she died from the snakebite.

  • Mystery of Grad Student’s Death Deepens With Report of ‘Missing Organs’

    Bloomington PoliceFrom trending hashtags to circulating an online campaign to increase media coverage, social media users are demanding answers in the case of Jelani Day, a 25-year-old Black graduate student who went missing in August before washing up in a river a week later.The case took a twisted turn last week when the Chicago Sun-Times reported that an independent pathology report, commissioned by the family, found that some of Day’s organs and body parts were missing, seemingly contradicti

  • Ron Jeremy sex-crimes trial likely by February, 'friend' interrupts hearing in Los Angeles

    Adult film actor Ron Jeremy, accused of multiple rapes in Los Angeles, will likely be tried starting in late February.

  • 'There have to be consequences:' Judge ups sentences for U.S. Capitol rioters

    A federal judge in Washington has repeatedly sentenced people who stormed the U.S. Capitol to more prison time than prosecutors sought, saying that even people who were not violent should face consequences for joining the unprecedented assault. In the past week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has imposed sentences ranging from 14 to 45 days on four people who pleaded guilty to unlawful parading and picketing inside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 — a misdemeanor offense. "There have to be consequences for participating in an attempted violent overthrow of the government, beyond sitting at home," Chutkan said at one of the hearings.

  • TikTok shows man, woman escorted from bathroom after suspected sex at Panthers-Eagles game

    Video shows police handcuffing the two people clad in green Philly gear. Here’s what we know.

  • Josh Duggar's latest motions in child pornography case denied by court: Here's why

    Josh Duggar's latest attempts to suppress statements and photos in his child pornography case were unsuccessful and the U.S. District Court overseeing his case is explaining why.

  • TikTok sleuths think Brian Laundrie is hiding in a bunker under his parents' backyard

    Tik Tok sleuths think Brian Laundrie may be hiding in an underground bunker beneath his parents’ flower bed based on drone video footage that some say shows a hand sticking out of the soil.

  • Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

    Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference. It wasn't clear if the determination might lead to additional charges against Petito's boyfriend and traveling partner, Brian Laundrie, who is considered a person of interest in her disappearance and remains unaccounted for.

  • A Capitol riot defendant accused of smoking weed in a senator's office admitted to 2 additional felonies while representing himself

    Under cross-examination, Brandon Fellows admitted to climbing into the Capitol through a broken window without permission from authorities.