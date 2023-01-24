Dog in truck bed fatally shoots passenger, officials believe

A Kansas man is believed to have been killed when a dog stepped on a rifle in the back of a truck in which the victim was a passenger.

Wellington, Kansas authorities told NBC News the bizarre shooting occurred around 9:40 a.m. Saturday roughly 46 miles south of Wichita. Neither the name of the victim nor the dog has been made public.

The driver of the vehicle was reportedly unharmed.

Local station KWCH reports the county sheriff’s office said the incident was hunting-related. According to KSNW, the dog belonged to the pickup truck’s owner, who had his hunting gear in the back of the vehicle.

“The fired round struck the passenger who died of his injuries on scene,” police told that Wichita station.

Authorities reportedly arrived within minutes and applied CPR, but the victim could not be saved.

One commenter who claimed to be a friend of the victim took exception to “all the comedians and weapons experts” offering their opinions on KAKE News’ Facebook page.

“This boy was my friend, having been best friends for over 20+ years with his dad,” that person wrote. “Shame on you.”

Local reports say the victim was between 30 and 32 years old. It’s unclear if the truck was in motion at the time of the shooting. The sheriff’s office, which has not responded to a request for comment, released no further information.