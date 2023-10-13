A dog walker began to fight with her neighbor. Then came a ‘smear,’ Florida cops say

A Gulf Coast woman walking her dog got into an argument that turned dirty, according to Florida authorities.

A police report says that at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance near a retirement community in Pinellas Park, just north of St. Petersburg.

The 28-year-old suspect told city officers that she became “upset” with her 76-year-old neighbor who would “always speak to her” while she walked her dog.

As the dispute escalated, the suspect admitted to taking “an unsecured bag” of her pet’s feces and pushing it into the victim’s face, leaving him “smeared” with excrement.

A waste removal bag in the woman’s possession matched the half-empty bag on the ground, and an arrest was made, according to the report.

She was charged with battery on a person over 65 years of age and released on $2,500 bond.