Dog walker discovers body on riverbank at Kaw Point Park, sheriff’s office investigating

A body was found on a riverbank early Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas, authorities say.

A person was out walking their dog Wednesday morning when they noticed the body, Capt. Kyle Harvey, with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, said. The dog walker called police, who responded to the park at about 10:20 a.m.

Harvey said the body - which is that of a white male - was found by the dog walker lying on the riverbank at Kaw Point Park, in Kansas City, Kansas, which sits where the Missouri and Kansas rivers meet.

The investigation, which is being called a suspicious death investigation, is being handled by the sheriff’s office.

The park remained closed off mid-day Wednesday.