Dog walker discovers human remains in wooded area of Michigan, police say

A dog walker in southern Michigan discovered human remains while out with his dog, authorities said.

He called police at about 1:17 p.m. Monday, April 11 and reported finding a dead body in a wooded area of Three Rivers, according to a news release from the police department.

Police officers and deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area and began an investigation, officials said.

The remains are undergoing an examination, police said, and the body has not yet been identified.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Three Rivers Police Department at 269-278-1235 or offer an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Three Rivers is about 70 miles south of Grand Rapids.

