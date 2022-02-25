Dog walker discovers human skull and bones in Massachusetts woods, officials say

A person discovered human remains while walking a dog in the woods, Massachusetts officials told news outlets.

The dog walker reported finding possible human remains Monday, Feb. 21, in Andover, about 25 miles north of Boston, the Essex District Attorney’s Office told NBC Boston.

A human skull and a jaw bone were found close to each other, WCVB reported. An arm or leg bone was also found nearby.

A forensic anthropologist used photos of the bones to confirm they were human, according to WHDH. The bones were taken to Boston to be identified.

Authorities are continuing to search the area, WCVB reported. The investigation is ongoing.

