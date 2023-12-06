Dog walker, dog, violently attacked at Burlington reservoir, police say

Authorities are investigating an alleged violent attack on a dog walker and his dog at a popular walking path Tuesday morning.

Burlington Police say the assault happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Mill Pond Reservoir. Both the victim and his dog were attacked by a suspect riding a black mountain bike and accompanied by two dogs, according to officials.

The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old white male with an athletic build. Police believe one of the dogs he was walking was a beagle mix.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact BPD at 781-272-1212.#BurlingtonMA pic.twitter.com/1isDn0xS9N — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) December 6, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

