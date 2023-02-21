Dog walker finds body of 83-year-old man who vanished after car crash, Iowa cops say

The body of an 83-year-old man was discovered in a wooded area more than a month after he went missing, Iowa police say.

A dog walker on Monday, Feb. 20, found the body of Ted Wolf, who went missing on Jan. 16, according to the Marion Police Department.

Wolf did not have his phone when he left his home on Jan. 16 for an appointment, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said. He never arrived at the appointment.

Police later learned Wolf was involved in a minor car crash that afternoon, and he and the other driver exchanged information. Officers were not called to the scene of the crash.

By early February, there had been four aerial searches for Wolf, KCRG reported, but his body was not discovered until Monday.

Wolf and his Ford Edge were found by the dog walker “a significant distance from the roadway and obscured in some trees,” the Marion Police Department said. Foul play is not suspected in his death.

“Ted was a wonderful man. The kind of man that would give you the shirt off his back,” his former neighbor, Kyle Hupp, said in a Facebook post.

Marion is a suburb of Cedar Rapids.

