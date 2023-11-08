Dog walker finds ‘historical’ human skeleton in desert, California sheriff says

A man walking his dog found human skeletal remains in the desert near Twentynine Palms, California officials reported.

The discovery was reported at 9:16 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Deputies checked the area but did not find any other bones, officials said.

The county coroner’s office also responded and determined the bones were possibly “historical” in nature, the sheriff’s office said.

An investigation continues.

Sheriff’s officials ask anyone with information to call 909-890-4904 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-782-7463.

Twentynine Palms is about 145 miles east of Los Angeles near Joshua Tree National Park.

