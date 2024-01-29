Dog-walker hit by pickup, critically hurt; driver faces DUII

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 67-year-old woman is in critical but stable condition after being hit by a vehicle Sunday morning in Milwaukie, police said.

The driver of the pickup, Kristin D. Russell of Milwaukie, stayed at the scene and was arrested for DUII, authorities said.

Investigators said the woman was walking her dog on SE Monroe Avenue near Wood Avenue when she was hit by the right front of the pickup. The woman was rushed to a hospital with internal injuries.

The dog, which ran off after the crash, was found later at the woman’s nearby home.

Russell, 57, was also booked on assault and vehicular assault charges.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukie PD.

