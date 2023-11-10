Dog walker who kicked cat that later died escapes jail

Terry Bree has been ordered to complete 300 hours of community work - JACOB KING/PA

A dog walker who was caught on video kicking a cat, which died three weeks later, has escaped jail.

Terry Bree, 71, has been ordered to complete 300 hours of community work. He was charged last month after “extremely distressing” footage of his attack on the cat was posted on social media.

Bree pleaded guilty on Friday to a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire, on Sept 16.

The town’s magistrates’ court was told he kicked the 21-year-old cat, named Lenny, in Hastang Fields, Leamington, shortly before 7am.

He was filmed calling his dog, Sasha, towards him before putting it on a lead, and then grabbing the dog’s neck, shaking it several times before walking towards the cat and kicking it, prompting it to hide beneath a car.

‘Vicious’ act

Prosecutor Nabiha Ahmed said of Bree: “He viciously kicked the victim’s cat, who was 21 at the time, into the road.”

Ms Ahmed said Lenny’s owner had said her pet subsequently “went downhill” and died, although medical reports on the cause of the animal’s death were inconclusive.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Lenny’s owner said: “Since this happened I have not been sleeping properly. I wake up during the night expecting to hear him but then remember he has passed away.

“I had Lenny since he was a kitten. I feel sickened and shocked that someone could do this to him.

“I strongly believe the shock caused his death.”

Bree, of Brunswick Street, Leamington, claimed he had kicked the cat after his dog’s nose was scratched by it during an incident which was not caught on camera.

His lawyer Jas Thiara said her client was very conscious that the case had “caused a lot of public outcry”.

“My client is a man who has been a dog owner for 35 years,” she told the court.

Bree ‘just saw red’

Claiming Bree had encountered “issues with cats” during previous walks, the defence solicitor added: “He just saw red and he reacted and he deeply, deeply regrets his actions.

“This is a gentleman of previous good character. He reported himself to the RSPCA.

“Unfortunately in this case the cat has passed. There is no medical evidence that the kick caused the death of the animal.”

It comes after a man who tortured a puppy to death was three weeks ago handed down the longest prison sentence in the history of the Animal Welfare Act.

Dudley Payne, 29, from Lancashire, was convicted of inflicting severe injuries on an 11-week-old American bully puppy called Rocko.

He was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison and banned from keeping animals for 15 years.

In June this year, Richard Coyle, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 18 months after he “sadistically” mutilated a young hedgehog and kept it in a small drawer.

