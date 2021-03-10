Dog walkers wearing bodycams while taking their pets out amid rising fears over thefts

Jack Hardy
·3 min read
Demand for different breeds of dogs has skyrocketed during lockdown and it is feared the trend is driving a rise in dog snatching by thieves trying to make a profit - Getty&#xa0;
Dog walkers are now wearing body cameras while taking their pets out for a walk in the countryside amid growing fears over thefts.

Demand for different breeds of dogs has skyrocketed during lockdown and it is feared the trend is driving a rise in dog snatching by thieves trying to make a profit.

Simon Bailey, the chief constable of Norfolk, revealed during an online rural crime briefing that he became the victim of dog theft in 2019, but his pet was recovered.

The police briefing was told that 52 dogs were stolen in Norfolk last year, 16 of whom were returned to their owners.

Amanda Knight, who runs a website for dog owners in the region, told the meeting she had been receiving emails “two or three times a week” from worried owners.

Some had described being approached by strangers asking if their dog was for sale, while others reported suspected thieves blowing whistles to attract dogs on beaches, she said.

She added: "This has resulted in a tremendous amount of anxiety for these people. They are so worried about going out for a walk that some have even started wearing body cams."

Mr Bailey sought to reassure the public that Norfolk remained a safe place to own a dog, despite his own experience of dog theft.

The police chief, who was appointed in 2013, told the meeting: "I have been a victim and the pain is unbearable. I understand people's anxiety and fears. This has now become a significant issue and social media is forever carrying stories."

He said his dog had been returned to him and was "thankfully asleep at my feet" as he answered questions from the public at the meeting.

Norfolk Police refused to give any more details about the chief constable's dog, how it came to be stolen or for how long it was missing.

Mr Bailey who is also the National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for child protection, added: "I'm not aware of anybody being assaulted, or having a dog physically taken from them in a robbery.

"I am not aware of dogs being stolen when they are out for walks, it is rather they are being stolen from kennels and gardens and backyards.

"So what is really important is that we get the message out that as a dog owner you are highly, highly unlikely to become a victim of this crime.

"The numbers speak for themselves, there has been less than one a week in 2020 and we need to reinforce this because so much of this is being driven by social media across the country and actually Norfolk is a safe place to be an owner."

Mr Bailey told the meeting that any dog walkers who are anxious or feel they are being approached by someone who poses a threat to them or their dog should try to recall details and, if possible, a description of their car.

"Do it in such a way that does not increase the risk, if there is any risk to themselves," he said.

The RSPCA is among groups to have expressed its concern about rising dog thefts and have warned that fraudsters could also pose as animal welfare officers.

The average asking prices for puppies more than doubled between March and September 2020, according to figures taken from the Pets4Homes website, while Dogs Lost, a missing pets website, reported a 170 per cent increase in stolen dogs last year.

Earlier this month, a dog breeder found 70 stolen dogs after tracking down the criminals who stole his puppies in Carmarthenshire.

Tony Croning helped bring about the arrest of two people after tracking down the site when five of his spaniels and two litters of puppies vanished.

