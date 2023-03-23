Dog walks home alone after visually impaired owner killed in hit-and-run, TN cops say

A Tennessee dog found its own way home after its owner was hit and killed by a truck on their morning walk, police said.

The 50-year-old woman was visually impaired and was out walking her dog around 6:30 a.m. on March 22 in Madison, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Police said the woman and her dog were on a bridge when she was hit by a Ford F-150. The driver drove away from the scene, leaving chrome grill parts on the road. The pieces allowed police to identify the truck that they believe hit the woman as an F-150 from 2009 to 2014.

A passerby on the road saw the woman and called 911.

The woman was rushed to a medical center but was pronounced dead, police said.

Later, officers went to the woman’s apartment, in a complex near where the crash occurred, and found the woman’s dog sitting at the front door. Police said that the dog appeared to be unharmed.

The dog is now in the care of Metro Animal Care and Control, according to police.

Police are investigating the crash, and the identity of the woman has not been released as police are trying to locate her family.

Madison is a suburb northeast of downtown Nashville.

