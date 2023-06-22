Dog Zella returned to owner

Jun. 21—TRAVERSE CITY — Four days after the 11-year-old Yorkie-poodle was taken from her owner Jane Ruppen's yard, Zella returned home.

At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a person driving a dark SUV was videotaped taking Zella from Ruppen's front lawn on Carver Street, according to the Traverse City Police Department.

A neighbor's porch camera captured the scene and that footage helped police in their investigative efforts, Sgt. Adam Gray said.

Ruppen confirmed Wednesday afternoon that she was on her way to get her beloved companion back. The brother of a 17-year-old woman who had taken Zella out of the road reached out to Ruppen to say she had been keeping the dog safe since the weekend.

Ruppen added that she was in awe of the community rallying around her to find Zella.

"It's just amazing the response I've gotten," she said.

Her original Facebook post about Zella received 250 shares, along with the police department's social media post, which received 457 shares, 83 reactions and 62 comments.

"Zella is the most important living being in my life," Ruppen said.

Police have not indicated if there will be any charges; the case remains open. Once the investigation is finalized, a report will be sent to the Grand Traverse County Prosecutor's Office, police said.