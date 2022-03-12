DOGE and SHIB Find Early Support after More Losses on Friday

Bob Mason
·3 min read

Key Insights:

  • On Friday, DOGE and SHIB saw red for a 2nd consecutive day.

  • Risk aversion stemming from Russia’s continued bombing of Ukraine weighed.

  • Key technical indicators continue to flash red, with DOGE and SHIB sitting below their 50-day EMAs.

It was another bearish day for DOGE and SHIB on Friday. Risk aversion spilled over from the global equity markets, reversing early gains.

Following a 3.79% loss on Thursday, DOGE fell by 1.20% to end the day at $0.1154. SHIB followed Thursday’s 5.08% slide with a 2.56% decline to end the day at $0.00002205.

News Updates on Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine Weighed

Negative market sentiment towards the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued to pressure the crypto majors. Hopes of progress on talks to end the war had provided some respite through the morning before the sell-off resumed.

News of Russia’s intensifying attacks on Ukraine dashed hopes of any near-term end to the invasion.

Negative sentiment spilled over from the US equity markets. The NASDAQ 100 fell by 2.18% on Friday, with the Dow and the S&P500 also ending the day in the red.

Rising crude oil prices added to the market angst, with Thursday’s US inflation figures yet to reflect the effects of the invasion on consumer prices.

DOGE Price Action

At the time of writing, DOGE was up by 1.39% to $0.1170.

Technical Indicators

DOGE will need to avoid the day’s $0.1159 pivot to make a run on the First Major Resistance Level at $0.1180. DOGE would need the broader crypto market to support a breakout from this morning’s high $0.1172 levels.

An extended rally would test the Second Major Resistance Level at $0.1205. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $0.1251.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level at $0.1134 into play. Barring an extended sell-off, DOGE should steer clear of sub-$0.11. The Second Major Support Level at $0.1113 should limit the downside.

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it is a bearish signal. DOGE remains below the 50-day EMA, currently at $0.1207. This morning, the 50-day EMA has fallen further back from the 100-day and the 200-day EMAs. The 100-day EMA has pulled back from the 200-day EMA, also bearish.

A move through the 50-day EMA would support a run at $0.1250.

SHIB Price Action

At the time of writing, SHIB was up by 1.77% to $0.00002244.

Technical Indicators

SHIB will need to avoid a fall through the day’s $0.00002240 pivot to make a run on the First Major Resistance Level at $0.0000228. SHIB would need the broader crypto market to support a breakout from $0.0000225 levels.

An extended rally would test the Second Major Resistance Level at $0.0000236 and resistance at $0.000024. The Third Major Resistance Level sits at $0.0000248.

A fall through the pivot would bring the First Major Support Level at $0.0000216 into play. Barring an extended sell-off, SHIB should steer clear of sub-$0.000020 levels. The Second Major Support Level at $0.0000211 should limit the downside.

Looking at the EMAs and the 4-hourly candlestick chart (below), it is a bearish signal. SHIB currently sits below the 50-day EMA at $0.0000235. This morning, the 50-day EMA has pulled back from the 100-day EMA. The 100-day EMA has also pulled back from the 200-day EMA, another bearish signal.

A move through the 50-day EMA would support a run at $0.000024 levels.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Recommended Stories

  • Russia draft law raises doubt over fate of $10 billion of jets

    Russia published a draft law on Thursday that could prevent its airlines returning leased aircraft, raising the stakes in a showdown with Western finance over $10 billion of jets. Sanctions imposed after Russia's invasion of Ukraine give leasing firms until March 28 to free themselves from deals with Russian airlines, sparking a game of cat-and-mouse as lenders try to seize back jets - with very little success. Under the proposed law drafted by the transport ministry, Russian airlines will pay leases in roubles throughout 2022.

  • Here are the countries that import the most Russian oil

    The vast majority of Russia's oil exports are purchased by Europe and China, which together account for 90 percent of the country's total exports.That's made it tougher for Europe to enact similar bans as the U.S. on Russian imports and lessens the economic hit to Moscow from the Biden administration's decision this week to cut off Russian oil. Russia is the world's biggest exporter of oil to global markets and the second-largest exporter of...

  • Exclusive-Boeing tests suppliers on 787 output hikes -sources

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co is yet to see any respite from a freeze in deliveries of its 787 Dreamliner - but that has not stopped it testing suppliers' capacity to meet output scenarios as high as seven a month by end-2023, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The planemaker has stopped making public predictions on when it will win approval from U.S. regulators to resume deliveries, halted for nearly a year by factory defects in a still-running saga that is costing $5.5 billion overall. Boeing's production strategy hinges on several key unknowns including when deliveries restart, how quickly it can reduce an overhang of more than 100 undelivered 787s and the extent to which the Ukraine crisis dampens already weak demand.

  • Oil Prices Are Slipping Again. Expect Volatility in Crude to Continue.

    Optimism over a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine war faded, with reality setting in as the world faces an incredibly tight oil market. Still, crude was unable to hold on to its gains.

  • Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

    The young electric vehicle manufacturer wants to meet demand, while rivals Tesla, Ford and GM are watching for any missteps.

  • If Gas Prices Remain Crazy, People May Start Looking Harder at Fuel-Efficient Cars

    So many factors are in play to affect gas prices. But even if the current spike ends up being temporary, as one pundit put it, 'You can't unsee $5 and $6 a gallon gas prices.'

  • It’s the Beginning of the End for Russian Gas in Europe. These Stocks Should Benefit.

    The European Union is planning to cut Russian gas imports. Its target may be aspirational but the political sign looks serious.

  • Cheap Gas: Why Does Costco Have Lower Prices Than Other Stations?

    As the Biden Administration recently banned all Russian imports of gas, oil, and energy, gas prices could continue to rise here in the states. Even though Russian oil accounts for only 3% of U.S....

  • Analysis-Oil shock is coming, but U.S. may have already paid for it

    The gusher of money the U.S. government poured into family bank accounts during the coronavirus pandemic, credited with speeding the rebound from the health crisis, may now help limit the economic damage from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and give the Federal Reserve more leeway in raising interest rates. As analysts have begun parsing what sky-high oil prices and new uncertainty might mean, a common theme has emerged: U.S. consumers may get gouged at the gas pump but will likely be able to maintain much of their expected spending on other goods and services due to savings accumulated out of COVID-19 pandemic spending programs that have totaled about $5 trillion. The war in Ukraine is a shock, they note, but one the United States may have unintentionally insured itself against.

  • Biden can take a bow for rising gas prices. He did that!

    Joe Biden began his first term in office attacking oil production.

  • Canada looking at boosting oil pipeline flows to U.S. -minister

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada is studying ways to increase pipeline utilization to boost crude exports as Europe seeks to reduce its dependence on Russian oil, the country's natural resources minister said on Thursday. Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc said in a statement it was in talks with the government "about how the industry can help relieve the current energy crisis". "We are looking at whether our pipeline network is fully utilized," Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a telephone interview.

  • Rates for oil tankers have tripled since Russia invaded Ukraine — and the few owners willing to brave the Black Sea can make $200,000 a day

    Russia's attack on Ukraine is pushing freight rates higher at a time when the industry is still struggling to recover from the pandemic.

  • Why are gas prices so high in Illinois? Here are 3 reasons, and some ways to save

    Gas prices nationally rose 2.9 cents from Tuesday to Wednesday. It's up 59 cents from last week and 1.47 from last March.

  • 5 charts that explain why gas prices are so high

    Gas prices have reached a record high of $4.331 per gallon as of Friday morning (not adjusted for inflation), with the prospect of going even higher.The big picture: The U.S. is effectively energy independent, but bans on Russian oil exports from the U.S. and other countries will have a knock-on effect in world markets.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“Although the impact [of the ban] on U.S. supply may be limited, prices are soaring because the ban make

  • Bitcoin bust. Inflation fears send cryptocurrencies tumbling

    Losses largely erase yesterday’s big gains.

  • Is Biden to blame for soaring Georgia gas prices? Here’s what you should know.

    The national average for a gallon of gas has reached its highest point in 14 years, according to AAA.

  • Pioneer, ConocoPhillips, Chesapeake Execs Eye Single-digit Growth in US Shale

    “We’re not going to chase growth like we all did over the last 10 years. We’re going to limit our growth to 5% long-term,” Pioneer Natural Resources CEO Scott Sheffield said during a CERAWeek panel focused on U.S. shale.

  • Toyota scales back Japan production over chips, parts crunch

    Japan’s top automaker Toyota will scale back domestic production over the next three months because of a supply crunch in chips and other parts that have slammed the global auto industry. Toyota Motor Corp. will cut back vehicle production in Japan by about 20% in April, by 10% in May, and 5% in June, compared to what was planned, spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto said Friday. Under a “recovery plan,” Toyota had raised production targets starting in April to catch up on lost production caused by parts shortages related to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

  • Russia Says It Has Enough Energy Buyers Even With Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia has enough buyers for its oil and gas even as Western nations and their allies impose sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, according to a top Kremlin official.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusRussian Prowess Questioned as Troops Bogged Down in UkraineUkraine and Russia Fai

  • Oil prices: China is the 'key variable to watch,' says strategist

    Oil prices could hit $150 per barrel — but such an upward movement would depend on how much crude China scoops up from Russia, according to one strategist.